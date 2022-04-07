News / Metro

Outrage over dog killing in Pudong New Area

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  17:13 UTC+8, 2022-04-07       0
A netizen who posted the video said a corgi was beaten motionless and removed in a plastic bag after the dog followed its owner, who was heading to a central quarantine site.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  17:13 UTC+8, 2022-04-07       0
Outrage over dog killing in Pudong New Area

Photos and videos of a corgi being beaten to death by a person wearing a protective suit in the Pudong New Area triggered Internet fury on Wednesday.

A netizen who posted the video online said the corgi was beaten motionless and removed in a plastic bag after the dog followed its owner, who was heading to a central quarantine site outside a residential compound, local news portal Knews reported on Thursday.

The neighborhood committee responded that it reacted poorly, as the owner tested positive and they feared the dog was also infected. The committee promised to compensate the owner.

Outrage over dog killing in Pudong New Area
WeChat

Screen shots said to be of a conversation between owners and neighbors.

Outrage over dog killing in Pudong New Area
WeChat

The owner responded in the compound's WeChat group later on Wednesday that the dog was not abandoned. She took it out to ask the committee staff for help because they had run out of dog food.

She went on to say that she could accept the fact that the dog later became a stray after she left it, but what happened now wasn't acceptable, according to the report.

Some netizens suggested that pet owners prepare enough food and water in advance, especially if they're unable to locate a makeshift facility for their pets in the event they test positive. They went on to recommend leaving pet food open and preparing several bowls of water and pet toilets before they leave for quarantine.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Pudong
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     