International medical center sees surge in nucleic acid test demand

The Shanghai International Medical Center has issued 727 nucleic acid test reports in three languages for people going abroad since launching the service last year.
Officials from the Shanghai International Medical Center say they have issued 727 nucleic acid test reports in three languages – Chinese, English and Japanese – for people going abroad since launching the service last year.

The center, which lies 17 kilometers from Pudong International Airport, is the only medical facility in Shanghai offering nucleic acid reports in those languages for the convenience of travelers.

Since many public hospitals have been shut down due to COVID-19 screening, the center has seen a surge in demand for the test. It did 340 tests in the first quarter this year alone, almost 90 percent of the total for last year.

In recent weeks demand from foreigners and Chinese has increased dramatically, especially businessmen and students going abroad.

Students in Japan start their new semester in April. So, many Chinese who study in Japan have undergone nucleic acid testing at the center and received a Japanese report, officials said.

Ti Gong

People queue up for nucleic acid testing at the Shanghai International Medical Center.

﻿
