University student brings joy to classmates with 50,000 yuan of chocolate

Shanghai Normal University Master's student and part-time photographer Chen Zhenzhen spent 50,000 yuan on chocolate for her fellow students - and she's locked down far from campus!

Chen Zhenzhen, a Masters student majoring in philosophy, has been receiving grateful messages from her schoolmates at Shanghai Normal University after she purchased 50,000 yuan (US$7,850) of chocolates to cheer them up during the lockdown.

"They've sent me grateful words and videos of songs," said Chen. "I'm so touched by them."

Chen is a native of Henan Province and a senior student at the university. She is also a photographer and a we-media runner.

She lives in a rented apartment in the Pudong New Area. But she is stranded in a residential compound in Qingpu District, which was put under lockdown in late March due to reported positive COVID-19 cases when she was visiting a friend there.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

She decided to donate chocolates for her schoolmates on April 1 when Puxi area on the western side of the Huangpu River began a phased lockdown.

She saw a tutor said in a WeChat group that she would buy chocolates for them after the lockdown is lifted, so she tried to contact a supermarket manager she knew to see if she could buy some to add some sweetness to her schoolmates at this special time.

"The university staff now deliver meals to students' dorms every day, so they do not lack food," Chen said. "Chocolates are no substitute for meals, but might give them psychological comfort and make them feel love from others."

Within a day, the supermarket rounded up 58,000 yuan of chocolates. Chen contacted the university's security guards to make sure they could take over the donation and distribute it to students.

"The supermarket was very helpful," said Chen. "I could only afford 50,000 yuan, so they gave me some discount. And they also helped deliver the chocolates to the university."

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The products arrived on the university's campus in Xuhui District on the afternoon of April 2 and were disinfected. In the following two days, they were given out to students dorm by dorm.

Faculty of the university told Chen that every student under lockdown would receive chocolates, depending on the length of time they had been quarantined. Some got three pieces while some got more than 20.

Students were immediately cheered up and sent messages to Chen's accounts on social media, such as WeChat, Weibo and Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok). Some even sent her videos of them playing guitar and singing songs expressing gratitude.

Chen said 50,000 yuan was nearly all her savings.

"It's also the biggest purchase I have made in my life," she said. "But I think it's worth it because it can make so many people happy."

Ti Gong

When the story was spread online, some web users questioned her motivation and said she was promoting herself or wasting her parents' money.

"My parents have been working in Hebei Province since I was a child, so I am strong-minded and independent," she said. "I have been taking part-time jobs to reduce the burden on my parents and all the money was made by myself."

Chen said she had run online stores and been a photographer for weddings and other occasions. She learned photography out of interest by herself.

In 2020, she launched her we-media accounts to record Shanghai people's stories, which have attracted more than 200,000 followers and won numerous awards.

"I'm only 1.57 meters tall and it's not easy for me to go around with the heavy cameras," she said. "But I have been keeping it up and saved my income gradually."

It's not her first big donation. Last year, when Henan Province was hit by flooding, she donated loudspeakers, traditional Chinese medicine and clothes for victims.

She also rushed to Xinxiang City in the province, where she studied for her bachelor's degree, to cook for victims together with chefs and raised donations.

Ti Gong

During the lockdown in her friend's compound, she has also been volunteering to remind residents to keep their distance during nucleic acid tests, help elderly residents with registration for the testing and provide other services.

"As a photographer, I have made a lot of friends in Shanghai, including the sister I'm staying with now," she said. "I'm now living in her home for free and have made a lot of new friends here. I think Shanghai people are really nice."

She also takes photos and videos to record how local residents are fighting the pandemic optimistically.

"Many people are solemn under lockdown, I hope my works can make them relaxed and happy," she said. "I believe we will win the battle against the pandemic soon."