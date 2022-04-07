News / Metro

University student brings joy to classmates with 50,000 yuan of chocolate

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  00:26 UTC+8, 2022-04-08       0
Shanghai Normal University Master's student and part-time photographer Chen Zhenzhen spent 50,000 yuan on chocolate for her fellow students - and she's locked down far from campus!
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  00:26 UTC+8, 2022-04-08       0
Edited by Yang Meiping. Subtitles by Yang Meiping.

Chen Zhenzhen, a Masters student majoring in philosophy, has been receiving grateful messages from her schoolmates at Shanghai Normal University after she purchased 50,000 yuan (US$7,850) of chocolates to cheer them up during the lockdown.

"They've sent me grateful words and videos of songs," said Chen. "I'm so touched by them."

Chen is a native of Henan Province and a senior student at the university. She is also a photographer and a we-media runner.

She lives in a rented apartment in the Pudong New Area. But she is stranded in a residential compound in Qingpu District, which was put under lockdown in late March due to reported positive COVID-19 cases when she was visiting a friend there.

University student brings joy to classmates with 50,000 yuan of chocolate
Ti Gong

The chocolates arrive at Shanghai Normal University.

University student brings joy to classmates with 50,000 yuan of chocolate
Ti Gong

That's a lot of chocolate!

She decided to donate chocolates for her schoolmates on April 1 when Puxi area on the western side of the Huangpu River began a phased lockdown.

She saw a tutor said in a WeChat group that she would buy chocolates for them after the lockdown is lifted, so she tried to contact a supermarket manager she knew to see if she could buy some to add some sweetness to her schoolmates at this special time.

"The university staff now deliver meals to students' dorms every day, so they do not lack food," Chen said. "Chocolates are no substitute for meals, but might give them psychological comfort and make them feel love from others."

Within a day, the supermarket rounded up 58,000 yuan of chocolates. Chen contacted the university's security guards to make sure they could take over the donation and distribute it to students.

"The supermarket was very helpful," said Chen. "I could only afford 50,000 yuan, so they gave me some discount. And they also helped deliver the chocolates to the university."

University student brings joy to classmates with 50,000 yuan of chocolate
Ti Gong

Students put the chocolates they received in the shape of "THANK U" and a heart to express their gratitude toward Chen Zhenzhen.

University student brings joy to classmates with 50,000 yuan of chocolate
Ti Gong

Students used the chocolates to shape the initials of Chen Zhenzhen.

The products arrived on the university's campus in Xuhui District on the afternoon of April 2 and were disinfected. In the following two days, they were given out to students dorm by dorm.

Faculty of the university told Chen that every student under lockdown would receive chocolates, depending on the length of time they had been quarantined. Some got three pieces while some got more than 20.

Students were immediately cheered up and sent messages to Chen's accounts on social media, such as WeChat, Weibo and Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok). Some even sent her videos of them playing guitar and singing songs expressing gratitude.

Chen said 50,000 yuan was nearly all her savings.

"It's also the biggest purchase I have made in my life," she said. "But I think it's worth it because it can make so many people happy."

University student brings joy to classmates with 50,000 yuan of chocolate
Ti Gong

Chen has received a lot of thankful messages.

When the story was spread online, some web users questioned her motivation and said she was promoting herself or wasting her parents' money.

"My parents have been working in Hebei Province since I was a child, so I am strong-minded and independent," she said. "I have been taking part-time jobs to reduce the burden on my parents and all the money was made by myself."

Chen said she had run online stores and been a photographer for weddings and other occasions. She learned photography out of interest by herself.

In 2020, she launched her we-media accounts to record Shanghai people's stories, which have attracted more than 200,000 followers and won numerous awards.

"I'm only 1.57 meters tall and it's not easy for me to go around with the heavy cameras," she said. "But I have been keeping it up and saved my income gradually."

It's not her first big donation. Last year, when Henan Province was hit by flooding, she donated loudspeakers, traditional Chinese medicine and clothes for victims.

She also rushed to Xinxiang City in the province, where she studied for her bachelor's degree, to cook for victims together with chefs and raised donations.

University student brings joy to classmates with 50,000 yuan of chocolate
Ti Gong

Chen Zhenzhen holds her camera.

During the lockdown in her friend's compound, she has also been volunteering to remind residents to keep their distance during nucleic acid tests, help elderly residents with registration for the testing and provide other services.

"As a photographer, I have made a lot of friends in Shanghai, including the sister I'm staying with now," she said. "I'm now living in her home for free and have made a lot of new friends here. I think Shanghai people are really nice."

She also takes photos and videos to record how local residents are fighting the pandemic optimistically.

"Many people are solemn under lockdown, I hope my works can make them relaxed and happy," she said. "I believe we will win the battle against the pandemic soon."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Xuhui
Huangpu
Pudong
Weibo
TikTok
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     