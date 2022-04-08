COVID-19 in Shanghai: 824 confirmed cases, 20,398 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 824 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 20,398 local asymptomatic infections, four imported patients and three imported asymptomatic infections on Thursday.

The city reported 824 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 20,398 local asymptomatic infections, four imported patients and three imported asymptomatic infections on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Of all the local infections, 323 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 121 confirmed patients and 19,798 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

824 local cases

The first 121 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 122nd to 501st patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 502nd to 824th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 1,105 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 19,798 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 600 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



A total of 1,736 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a French national who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 29.



The second patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on April 1.

The third patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on March 20.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 21.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 51 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 21.



The second case is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on April 4.

The third case is a Chinese living in Switzerland who arrived at the local airport on April 4.

The cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 56 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 57 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,549 imported cases, 4,481 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 4,785 local cases, 789 have been discharged upon recovery and 3,989 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.

There are 120,514 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 120,494 local ones, the health commission said.