News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 824 confirmed cases, 20,398 local asymptomatic infections

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  11:32 UTC+8, 2022-04-08       0
The city reported 824 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 20,398 local asymptomatic infections, four imported patients and three imported asymptomatic infections on Thursday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  11:32 UTC+8, 2022-04-08       0

The city reported 824 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 20,398 local asymptomatic infections, four imported patients and three imported asymptomatic infections on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Of all the local infections, 323 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 121 confirmed patients and 19,798 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

824 local cases

The first 121 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 122nd to 501st patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 502nd to 824th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 1,105 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 824 confirmed cases, 20,398 local asymptomatic infections
Li Yi / SHINE

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 19,798 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 600 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 1,736 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a French national who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 29.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on April 1.

The third patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on March 20.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 21.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 51 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 21.

The second case is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on April 4.

The third case is a Chinese living in Switzerland who arrived at the local airport on April 4.

The cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 56 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 57 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,549 imported cases, 4,481 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 4,785 local cases, 789 have been discharged upon recovery and 3,989 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.

There are 120,514 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 120,494 local ones, the health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     