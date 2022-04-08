News / Metro

Army of medical teams from other provinces swing into action at makeshift hospitals

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:46 UTC+8, 2022-04-08       0
More than 600 medics from nearly 40 hospitals in Anhui Province and a team of practitioners from Tianjin are staffing city facilities treating COVID-19 patients.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:46 UTC+8, 2022-04-08       0
Army of medical teams from other provinces swing into action at makeshift hospitals
Ti Gong

Medics from Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine teach patients to do exercises on Friday before heading to a new makeshift hospital.

Army of medical teams from other provinces swing into action at makeshift hospitals
Ti Gong

The letter of gratitude from a patient to Yueyeng medics.

Medical teams from other provinces and cities are working in full swing in Shanghai's makeshift hospitals.
The team from Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine handed over to Tianjin medics all its duties in N1 section of the makeshift hospital at Shanghai New International Expo Center on Friday morning.
The Yueyang team will switch to a new makeshift hospital, still under construction, on Yixian Road.
Patients expressed their gratitude to Yueyang staff and said they would also cooperate with Tianjin medics for a quicker recovery.
A patient even wrote a letter of gratitude to the Yueyang team, thanking them for leaving their families to devote all their efforts to COVID-19 patients.
The makeshift hospital located in the Fuxing Pavilion of China Flower Expo complex in Chongming District is also operating in full swing, receiving asymptomatic and mild cases.
It has a total of 2,752 beds which were fully occupied this morning, said medics from Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital who are in charge of repurposing and managing the facility.
Currently, 654 medics from nearly 40 hospitals in Anhui Province are doing clinical treatment and monitoring at the site. Many of them have experience supporting Wuhan patients in 2020, the then epicenter of COVID-19.
As most patients at the facility come from the Pudong New Area and Chongming District, Xinhua Hospital authorities have specially organized two teams who could speak Shanghai and Chongming dialects to help the medics from Anhui, said Pan Shuming, vice president of Xinhua and leader of its medical team.

Army of medical teams from other provinces swing into action at makeshift hospitals
Ti Gong

An Anhui medics takes care of a patient at the makeshift hospital in Chongming.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Xinhua Hospital
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     