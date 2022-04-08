Army of medical teams from other provinces swing into action at makeshift hospitals

Ti Gong

Medical teams from other provinces and cities are working in full swing in Shanghai's makeshift hospitals.

The team from Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine handed over to Tianjin medics all its duties in N1 section of the makeshift hospital at Shanghai New International Expo Center on Friday morning.

The Yueyang team will switch to a new makeshift hospital, still under construction, on Yixian Road.

Patients expressed their gratitude to Yueyang staff and said they would also cooperate with Tianjin medics for a quicker recovery.

A patient even wrote a letter of gratitude to the Yueyang team, thanking them for leaving their families to devote all their efforts to COVID-19 patients.

The makeshift hospital located in the Fuxing Pavilion of China Flower Expo complex in Chongming District is also operating in full swing, receiving asymptomatic and mild cases.

It has a total of 2,752 beds which were fully occupied this morning, said medics from Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital who are in charge of repurposing and managing the facility.

Currently, 654 medics from nearly 40 hospitals in Anhui Province are doing clinical treatment and monitoring at the site. Many of them have experience supporting Wuhan patients in 2020, the then epicenter of COVID-19.

As most patients at the facility come from the Pudong New Area and Chongming District, Xinhua Hospital authorities have specially organized two teams who could speak Shanghai and Chongming dialects to help the medics from Anhui, said Pan Shuming, vice president of Xinhua and leader of its medical team.

