Doctors raise alert against blind use of TCM to treat COVID-19

For children, pregnant women, seniors or people with existing medical conditions, it's crucial to be cautious and consult doctors first, experts say.

Medical experts have raised an alert against the blind use of traditional Chinese medicine as a prevention treatment for COVID-19.

Many people have received TCM capsules, such as Lianhua Qingwen, which usually have herbal ingredients to reduce "heat" inside the body and streamline excretion.

In TCM theory, the virus is also a type of toxin, which can be expelled from the body through excretion. TCM also can relieve fever, coughing and fatigue for patients with COVID-19 infection and respiratory syndromes.

"However, people with weak digestive systems and children should be cautious. Blind intake can cause stomach pain and diarrhea," said Dr Han Tianxiong from Shanghai 10th People's Hospital's TCM department.

TCM is believed to be effective for treatment of colds and flu. Lianhua Qingwen, composed of 13 herbal ingredients, has shown results in mildly suffering COVID-19 patients.

"Many people have a misunderstanding about TCM and believed there is no risk in using it. In fact, TCM is a theory focusing in individualized treatment. It is important to consult a doctor before taking TCM blindly," Han said.

"Improper use can cause side effects. For children, pregnant women, seniors or those with existing medical conditions, it's more crucial to be cautious and consult with doctors first."