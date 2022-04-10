News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1,006 confirmed cases, 23,937 local asymptomatic infections

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  11:50 UTC+8, 2022-04-10       0
The city reported 1,006 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 23,937 local asymptomatic infections, nine imported patients and two imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  11:50 UTC+8, 2022-04-10       0

The city reported 1,006 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 23,937 local asymptomatic infections, nine imported patients and two imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Of all the local infections, 191 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 228 confirmed patients and 23,412 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

1,006 local cases

The first 228 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 229th to 815th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 816th to 1,006th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 1,733 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 23,412 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 525 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 1,525 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1,006 confirmed cases, 23,937 local asymptomatic infections
Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese temporarily staying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 15.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Mauritania who arrived at the local airport on March 22 via France.

The third patient is a Chinese temporarily staying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on on March 23.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 24.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on March 25.

The sixth patient is a Chinese traveling in France who arrived at the local airport on March 25.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on March 25 via Finland.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who studying in Denmark who arrived at the local airport on March 20.

The ninth patient is a Chinese who studying in Denmark who arrived at the local airport on April 6.

Both new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 52 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on April 1.

The second case is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on April 4.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 36 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 217 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,560 imported cases, 4,500 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 6,806 local cases, 1,116 have been discharged upon recovery and 5,683 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.

There are 165,56 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 165,337 local ones, the health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     