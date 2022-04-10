COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1,006 confirmed cases, 23,937 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 1,006 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 23,937 local asymptomatic infections, nine imported patients and two imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday.

The city reported 1,006 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 23,937 local asymptomatic infections, nine imported patients and two imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.



Of all the local infections, 191 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 228 confirmed patients and 23,412 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

1,006 local cases

The first 228 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 229th to 815th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 816th to 1,006th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 1,733 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 23,412 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 525 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 1,525 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese temporarily staying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 15.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Mauritania who arrived at the local airport on March 22 via France.

The third patient is a Chinese temporarily staying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on on March 23.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 24.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on March 25.

The sixth patient is a Chinese traveling in France who arrived at the local airport on March 25.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on March 25 via Finland.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who studying in Denmark who arrived at the local airport on March 20.

The ninth patient is a Chinese who studying in Denmark who arrived at the local airport on April 6.

Both new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 52 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on April 1.

The second case is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on April 4.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 36 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 217 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,560 imported cases, 4,500 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 6,806 local cases, 1,116 have been discharged upon recovery and 5,683 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.

There are 165,56 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 165,337 local ones, the health commission said.