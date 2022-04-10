News / Metro

Authority acts to ensure regulation of group buying

Shanghai's market watchdog will strengthen supervision and management of group buying with combined measures, regulators announced on Sunday.

These measures include reminders, education, policy guidance and administrative penalties, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Residents can tip off authorities to pricing irregularities involved in group buying by dialing 12345, a 24-hour public-service hotline, or 12315, China's market watchdog's hotline.

Group buying is gaining popularity in the city amid the current resurgence of COVID-19 to tackle difficulties in purchasing foods and daily necessities.

Businesses and organizers involved in group buying are ordered to abide by pricing regulations, provide commodities and services at reasonable prices, and safeguard normal market pricing order.

The prices and details of goods involved in group buying packages such as their varieties, amount, weight and size should be made clear.

The transparent rule also applies to extra service fees resulting from packaging and delivery, and extra fees that are not marked should not be charged.

Organizers of group buying should review and register the information of suppliers, and mediate in handling disputes and make refunds in a timely manner.

For any changes such as shortage of goods, organizers and businesses involved in group buying should make consumers aware in advance and offer relevant alternatives such as cancellation of order or return of price difference, the administration said.

