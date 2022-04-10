Diapers, wipes donated to makeshift hospital

US personal care giant Kimberly-Clark donated more than 500 boxes of baby diapers and wipes on Sunday to a COVID-19 makeshift hospital in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

US personal care giant Kimberly-Clark donated more than 500 boxes of baby diapers and wipes on Sunday to a COVID-19 makeshift hospital in Shanghai, which is mainly for children and their parents.

The makeshift hospital at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area has received the over 50,000 diapers, which are urgently required by its infant patients.

The facility, which opened on March 31, can accommodate up to 15,000 patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms and asymptomatic infections.

The family section, under the charge of Shanghai Children's Medical Center, is mainly for children and their parents. The nearly 1,000 beds in the section are fully occupied.

The medical center asked for help on Friday as children's daily necessities, such as diapers, masks, baby formula and napkins, were in shortage.

After learning about it, Shanghai Daily released a statement to seek donations, which was responded to actively by many multinational enterprises in Shanghai.

"We are delighted to participate in such a warm donation campaign organized by Shanghai Daily," said Katy Chen, managing director of Kimberly-Clark China.

Ti Gong

"All departments of Kimberly-Clark China responded swiftly," she said. "They've overcome great difficulties and offered great support to the campaign."

The company's logistic team managed to gather the products from various resources quickly despite the lockdown of the city. Colleagues at its warehouses worked overnight to load the trucks to deliver the products.

She said the donation is in accord with the vision of the company, which was founded in 1872, to provide "Better Care for A Better World."

The Huggies diapers were inspired by the warm hug from a mother, which aim to provide the mother-like soft caring to each baby patient at the hospital, she added.

Shanghai has announced that parents can apply to accompany their children during central quarantine, regardless of whether they've tested positive for the virus.

They can accompany their children who require special care after signing an acknowledgement of the potential health risks during central quarantine, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.