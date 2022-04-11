Hongqiao Railway Station closes all but one entrance

Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station has temporarily closed some of its entrances in accordance with local pandemic-control measures to curb the recent resurgence of COVID-19.

Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station has temporarily closed some of its entrances in accordance with local pandemic-control measures to curb the recent resurgence of COVID-19, China Railway Shanghai Group announced on Monday.

People taking railway trips can only enter the station through its west entrance on west square.



Before entering the station, passengers are required to show a negative nucleic-acid test report from within the past 48 hours, a negative antigen self-test result from within the previous 24 hours and a green health code.