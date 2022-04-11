Heat continues on Tuesday, but much cooler from Wednesday

Temperatures will drop to 13 to 17 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Shanghai's meteorological service forecast.

Shanghai residents woke up to a rare April day of summer heat on Monday, but dramatic temperature drops are expected from mid-week as cold air sweeps down from the north.

The highest temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius was measured in Xujiahui, with the lowest of 17.7 degrees on the same area, according to the city's meteorological service.

It's forecast that Tuesday will be cloudy with the temperature ranging between 20 and 33 degrees Celsius.

From Wednesday, the city will head into a cool and rainy streak.

Temperatures for Wednesday are forecast to be 15 to 20 degrees, and they will further drop to 13 to 17 degrees on Saturday, accompanied by drizzle.