News / Metro

Jing'an complex among first to come out of lockdown

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  23:24 UTC+8, 2022-04-11       0
Residents of the Baoyanjiayuan compound in Shanghai's Jing'an District were among the first to come out of lockdown on Monday.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  23:24 UTC+8, 2022-04-11       0
Jing'an complex among first to come out of lockdown

A resident sits on a roadside bench in Jing'an District after some restrictions in the complex were lifted.

Residents of the Baoyanjiayuan compound in Shanghai's downtown Jing'an District were ecstatic to learn that their complex was on the district's first list of complexes to come out of lockdown at 4:38pm on Monday.

"I'm so excited that I can take my dog out for a walk," said a resident, surnamed Guo.

"As well as my child," Guo's neighbor chipped in.

They were chatting enthusiastically in their WeChat group and discussing their plans for the evening.

"I'll be delighted even if I can merely enjoy the sunshine within our complex," another neighbor said.

The compound has been under lockdown for over 10 days since April 1, when the city launched a massive screening for positive COVID-19 cases in Puxi.

"Please wear masks properly and try not to go out frequently," the property manager of the complex reminded the residents.

"We should try our best to preserve our hard-won 'victory,'" she said.

The property management company and the local residence committee distributed two packs of masks and some medicine to the residents yesterday.

Jing'an complex among first to come out of lockdown
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

A man walks his dog in a public park on Monday.

Shanghai has announced a new epidemic prevention and control measure for the city.

Based on the results of previous screenings and risk levels, certain parts of the city are now "locked down," "controlled," or "precautionary."

People who live in locked-down compounds should stay inside, while those in the controlled area can move around the compound. Residents in precautionary areas can step out of the compound.

Although people who live in the precautionary area are allowed to get out of their complex to buy essentials, or walk their pets or visit hospitals, they are still required to stay in their subdistrict, get out as little as possible, and work from home.

According to the city's transportation authorities, public buses, Metro lines ― except for lines 6 and 16 ― and other transportation will remain out of service.

However, three airport lines, Airport Line 1, Line 8, and Line 7 with a shortened route, will operate normally.

People who can step out of their compounds can use shared bikes if necessary.

Jing'an complex among first to come out of lockdown
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

People living in a controlled compound in Jing'an District step out of their apartments to enjoy spring breeze.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     