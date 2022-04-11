Jing'an complex among first to come out of lockdown

Residents of the Baoyanjiayuan compound in Shanghai's Jing'an District were among the first to come out of lockdown on Monday.

Residents of the Baoyanjiayuan compound in Shanghai's downtown Jing'an District were ecstatic to learn that their complex was on the district's first list of complexes to come out of lockdown at 4:38pm on Monday.



"I'm so excited that I can take my dog out for a walk," said a resident, surnamed Guo.



"As well as my child," Guo's neighbor chipped in.

They were chatting enthusiastically in their WeChat group and discussing their plans for the evening.

"I'll be delighted even if I can merely enjoy the sunshine within our complex," another neighbor said.



The compound has been under lockdown for over 10 days since April 1, when the city launched a massive screening for positive COVID-19 cases in Puxi.

"Please wear masks properly and try not to go out frequently," the property manager of the complex reminded the residents.



"We should try our best to preserve our hard-won 'victory,'" she said.

The property management company and the local residence committee distributed two packs of masks and some medicine to the residents yesterday.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Shanghai has announced a new epidemic prevention and control measure for the city.



Based on the results of previous screenings and risk levels, certain parts of the city are now "locked down," "controlled," or "precautionary."

People who live in locked-down compounds should stay inside, while those in the controlled area can move around the compound. Residents in precautionary areas can step out of the compound.



Although people who live in the precautionary area are allowed to get out of their complex to buy essentials, or walk their pets or visit hospitals, they are still required to stay in their subdistrict, get out as little as possible, and work from home.

According to the city's transportation authorities, public buses, Metro lines ― except for lines 6 and 16 ― and other transportation will remain out of service.

However, three airport lines, Airport Line 1, Line 8, and Line 7 with a shortened route, will operate normally.



People who can step out of their compounds can use shared bikes if necessary.