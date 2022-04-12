COVID-19 in Shanghai: 994 confirmed cases, 22,348 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 994 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 22,348 local asymptomatic infections, four imported patients and one imported asymptomatic infection on Monday.

The city reported 994 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 22,348 local asymptomatic infections, four imported patients and one imported asymptomatic infection on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Of all the local infections, 273 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 439 confirmed patients and 21,844 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

994 local cases

The first 439 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 440th to 721st patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 722nd to 994th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 836 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 21,844 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 404 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



A total of 1,487 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on April 9.



The second patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on March 26.

The third patient is a Chinese traveling in Uganda who arrived at the local airport on March 29 via Ethiopia.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the local airport on March 29.

All new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic case

The case is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the local airport on April 9.

The case has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 23 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 391 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,567 imported cases, 4,519 have been discharged upon recovery and 48 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 8,714 local cases, 1,786 have been discharged upon recovery and 6,921 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.

There are 205,634 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 205,617 local ones, the health commission said.