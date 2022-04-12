News / Metro

Disinfecting after a positive case is detected

Timely disinfection must be conducted in residential buildings and the surrounding after any positive case is detected.
Residents out for a walk in the city's first batch of precautionary areas.

Timely disinfection must be conducted in residential buildings after any positive case is detected, said Wu Huanyu, deputy director of the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention,

The surrounding environment is likely to be contaminated after a positive case surfaces. Living environments and places positive cases have been must undergo timely disinfection measures to eliminate infection risks, Wu said.

Buildings where they live must undergo three disinfection steps:

1. Homes of positive cases must be disinfected. Tableware can be placed in boiling water or put in disinfection cabinets after being fully cleaned. Floors should be mopped with disinfectant. Electronic devices and surfaces of furniture should be cleaned with alcohol wipes. Clothes and towels should be soaked in chemical disinfectant.

2. The building where the positive case lives must be disinfected. Key parts include elevator buttons, handrails and access control buttons.

3. Public areas in the community must also be disinfected.

