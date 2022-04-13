Hongqiao Railway Station closes all but one entrance

The west entrance to the departure hall was closed on Wednesday, leaving the second level of the south entrance as the only working gateway.

Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station moved its entrance to the departure to the second level of the south entrance from the west one on Wednesday, China Railway Shanghai Group announced.

From Wednesday, passengers can only enter the station from the south entrance on the second floor. All the other entrances have been temporarily closed.

The group reminds passengers to prepare a valid ticket, a negative nucleic acid test report from within the previous 48 hours, a negative self-test antigen report from within the past 24 hours and a green health code before entering the station.

Passengers who have done the nucleic acid test within 24 hours can skip the self-test.