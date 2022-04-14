News / Metro

Man held for online vegetable shopping scam

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:53 UTC+8, 2022-04-14       0
Shanghai police warn a range of Internet and telecom frauds have been spawned by the resurgence in COVID-19 in the city.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:53 UTC+8, 2022-04-14       0
Man held for online vegetable shopping scam
Ti Gong

The suspect, a man surnamed Ye, is caught by police in his home in Baoshan District on Monday.

A man has been detained for allegedly defrauding people by claiming to offer vegetables for sale, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

Police said they started their investigation on April 4 after receiving several reports from the public that they had paid to purchase vegetables from someone on the Internet but didn't get any deliveries.

The residents had joined a WeChat group in which a group member called "Xixi" said they could deliver vegetables, fruits, eggs and milk anywhere in Shanghai.

Since the prices seemed to be rather fair, many people in the group placed orders, and they were promised the products would be sent the next day.

However, the group was closed later that day, and Xixi went out of touch, police said.

The suspect was soon identified as a man surnamed Ye who lives in Baoshan District. He was caught on Monday.

Ye has defrauded people of over 19,000 yuan (US$3,000), and 9,900 yuan has been returned to those who placed orders, police said.

He has confessed that he has no provider of the advertised products and didn't deliver anything after receiving money.

Internet fraud

The case underscores a warning by Shanghai police about various Internet and telecom scams that have appeared recently with the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai.

In some cases, the scammers pretended to be from online shopping platforms and asked for people's bank card information claiming that their orders have been cancelled due to lockdowns in Shanghai, police said.

In other cases, the scammers tried to talk people into investing in certain vaccines against COVID-19 on some websites, and the victims ended up losing a lot of money.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     