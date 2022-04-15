Drones used to deliver supplies to suburban town residents

Much faster than common means of delivery, drones are assisting in the delivery of various goods to residents in Anting Town of Shanghai's suburban Jiading District.

The drone can carry up 10 kilograms of things.

An engineer designs the route for drone.

With most parts of Shanghai under COVID-19 lockdown, deliveries of various pandemic control materials and daily necessities have weighed local communities down.

In Anting, a town in the northwest suburban district of Jiading known for its automobile industry, drones have come in handy for communities in getting key supplies delivered to resident more efficiently.

Seventeen drones, each of which can carry up to 10 kilograms of goods, have been used in the town, starting this week.

The drones fly at the speed of 14 meters per second and fully-charged batteries last 30 to 40 minutes, the Anting Town Media Center reported.

On Wednesday, a drone was used to deliver prescribed medicines for residents and pandemic control materials to Qinle Community, which was about a kilometer from where the drone took off.

The whole flight took only one minute.

Wu Xiaolin, a community worker, unloaded the deliveries from the drone where it landed.

"The delivery by drones is much faster than common means, and I'm sure this will help our residents a lot," she said.

The town intends to use the drones to deliver prescribed medicines to remote villages.

The drones were developed by express delivery giant SF Express, and 10 engineers have travelled from the company's headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen to operate them.

The engineers are in charge of designing routes for the drones, and once the routes are determined, the engineers can operate them by remote control.

So far, about a dozen routes have been established.