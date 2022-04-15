News / Metro

PCR report delay 'no excuse' to reject or hold up emergency treatment for patients

Hospitals must admit people seeking urgent care to a quarantined buffer zone with first aid facilities, Shanghai Health Commission said.
Imaginechina

Doctors conduct hemodialysis at a designated hospital for hemodialysis patients in Pudong during the pandemic.

Local public hospitals cannot reject or delay treatment for emergency patients whose nucleic acid test result has yet to be released, according to Shanghai Health Commission.

Some hospitals are asking patients to provide a negative PCR test report to prevent cross infection, and for people with an expired report to do a test on site.

However, the PCR test takes time due to a series of procedures, such as sample collection, pretesting, nucleic acid extracting and machine testing, which might influence timely treatment, especially for emergency patients.

In such circumstances, Wu Qianyu, a senior official of the commission, said the hospital must activate an emergency response to bring the patient in an emergency condition to a quarantined buffer zone equipped with first aid facilities and medicines.

Specialized operating theaters should also be prepared for patients who need immediate surgery, but have no eligible PCR test report, Wu told the city's daily press briefing.

"Hospitals mustn't reject or delay treatment as an excuse to wait for a nucleic acid test result," she noted.

Imaginechina

A doctor conducts hemodialysis at a designated hospital for patients in Pudong during the pandemic.

The commission has asked hospitals to operate their PCR testing labs around the clock, using additional staff to reduce the waiting time of patients during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the city government has announced it will offer financial assistance to citizens in difficult conditions during the pandemic.

Due to the rising prices of vegetables recently, people receiving a basic living allowance or local poor families can receive a subsidy from the government, said Jiang Rui, director of Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

For homeless people, including those stranded in the city due to the lockdown, the bureau will first arrange a nucleic acid test or antigen self-test for them and help to conduct an environmental disinfection.

Those who test positive will receive quarantine and treatment.

For others, the bureau will help them to find a suitable job in the city or accommodation at local rescue stations, depending on their conditions, Jiang said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
