COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3,590 confirmed cases, 19,923 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 3,590 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 19,923 local asymptomatic infections, four imported patients and two imported asymptomatic cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Of all the local infections, 922 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 2,311 confirmed patients and 19,428 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

3,590 local cases

The first 2,311 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 2,312th to 2,668th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 2,669th to 3,590th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 19,428 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 495 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



Imported cases

The first two patients are Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on April 1.



The third patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on April 6 via Denmark.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the local airport on April 12 via the US.

The new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital, while 33 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on April 1 via Finland.

The second case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on April 13.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 19 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 976 patients and 19,802 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,572 imported cases, 4,542 have been discharged upon recovery and 30 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 18,874 local cases, 3,569 have been discharged upon recovery and 15,305 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.