Disinfection of all public areas increased

The city's greenery and public sanitation authorities have said precautionary disinfection has increased since Saturday with key areas targeted.

Thorough disinfection is conducted at public toilets, household garbage transfer stations, household garbage treatment plants, parking lots of public sanitation vehicles, dormitories of sanitation workers, parks and also includes street benches, telephone booths and garbage bins, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

The blanket disinfection will cover all dead corners with sites featuring high mobility particularly targeted.

The frequency of disinfection will run through to April 20, according to the bureau.