COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3,238 confirmed cases, 21,582 local asymptomatic infections

  09:06 UTC+8, 2022-04-17       0
Of all the local infections, 1,177 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections.
The city reported 3,238 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 21,582 local asymptomatic infections, and two imported patients on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Of all the local infections, 1,177 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 1,754 confirmed patients and 21,167 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

3,238 local cases

The first 1,754 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 1,755th to 2,061st patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 2,062nd to 3,238th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 21,167 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 415 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Canadian who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on April 15.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 27.

Both patients have been transferred to the designated hospital, while 25 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 377 patients and 10,342 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,574 imported cases, 4,546 have been discharged upon recovery and 28 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 22,112 local cases, 3,942 have been discharged upon recovery and 18,170 are still hospitalized, including 16 severe cases. There have been so far seven local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
