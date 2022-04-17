News / Metro

Shanghai issues epidemic prevention guidelines to bolster work resumption

The Shanghai authorities on Saturday issued epidemic prevention guidelines for local industrial enterprises to resume operations.
The Shanghai authorities on Saturday issued epidemic prevention guidelines for local industrial enterprises to resume operations, aiming to secure and stabilize the industrial and supply chains.

The guideline, released by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, said all district governments should actively support enterprises to resume work and production and guide their epidemic prevention work.

Enterprises should formulate an epidemic prevention and control mechanism and closed-loop management plans. Enterprises that cannot practice epidemic prevention measures or ensure safe production should not resume operations.

The enterprises should also set up special teams for epidemic prevention, and managers at all levels will be the first persons responsible for the health and safety of the employees. Classified management should also be implemented in various areas, such as factory entrances, production areas, living areas, toilets and waste disposal sites. Additionally, personnel in medium and high-risk areas must wear N95 or KN95 masks, and those in low-risk areas must wear disposable medical masks.

In terms of logistics management and the storage of epidemic prevention materials, the guidelines proposed that special routes and fixed sites be set up for production and living materials to enter the factory area, and they should be isolated from other areas. Supplier vehicle drivers and passengers are required to enter the factory area in strict accordance with the epidemic prevention requirements.

In addition, the guidelines said enterprises should also formulate emergency plans in case of an unexpected situation to avoid spreading the virus.

A megacity with a population of 25 million people, Shanghai is faced with challenges amid the latest COVID-19 outbreak. Regulators and authorities have taken numerous measures to ensure people's well-being and support stable production there.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Han Jing
