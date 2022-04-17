News / Metro

Why we must receive frequent, repeated nucleic acid tests

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:31 UTC+8, 2022-04-17       0
The frequent testing is not only necessary, but also the most effective and important way to place the pandemic under control, a local medical expert says.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:31 UTC+8, 2022-04-17       0
Why we must receive frequent, repeated nucleic acid tests
Imaginechina

Technicians conduct nucleic acid testing at a local makeshift hospital.

Nucleic acid testing has become a key part of the daily life of Shanghai citizens.

Since the COVID-19 resurgence in early March, many locals have been accustomed to lining up with neighbors to receive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

Many citizens have questioned whether such repeated testing is necessary since they've tested negative multiple times.

Gao Chunfang, director of the testing laboratory center at Yueyang Hospital, responded at the city's daily COVID-19 press briefing on Sunday that the frequent testing is not only necessary, but also the "most effective and important way to put the pandemic under control."

"Such screening can help detect positive cases, especially the asymptomatic infections, as early as possible," Gao said. "It can also help to spot risky areas and groups to conduct control measures to block the spread of the pandemic."

The coronavirus has an incubation period, which varies in different people, and there is also a testing "window period" for the viral load to increase to high enough to be detected, which means an early infection might be missed during a single PCR testing, Gao explained.

Furthermore, the current sample collection measures, such as throat or nose swab or a combination of both could also produce "fake" negative result, depending on the depth of swabbing and the amount of secreta collected.

Under such circumstances, it is necessary to conduct multiple tests to detect positive cases.

For the infected, repeated testing can help to monitor the changes of the viral load, which can become a key reference on the effects of treatment and recovery.

Gao said repeated testing is actually a common clinical way to detect pathogens such as for urinary or blood tract infections. At least three tests are required to confirm a positive pathogen.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     