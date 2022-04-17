Supermarket worker held for profiteering under lockdown

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, allegedly purchased a large amount of bread and meat since the beginning of April and then sold them at higher prices to residents under lockdown.

A man in Qingpu District has been detained for allegedly profiteering under the city's lockdown, Shanghai police said on Sunday.

The district police started investigation after receiving information from the administration for market regulation.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man surnamed You, works in a supermarket in Qingpu.

You allegedly purchased a large amount of bread and meat since the beginning of April through work contacts and then sold the goods at higher prices to residents under lockdown.

He could face the criminal accusation of running an illegal business.

Shanghai police said they have "zero tolerance" for illegal profiteers who take advantage of the pandemic.