COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2,417 confirmed cases, 19,831 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 2,417 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 19,831 local asymptomatic infections, and three imported patients on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.



Of all the local infections, 853 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 1,409 confirmed patients and 19,425 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

2,417 local cases

The first 1,409 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 1,410th to 1,564th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 1,565th to 2,417th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

Three new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 19,425 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 406 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

Imported cases

The first and second patients are Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on April 16 on the same flight.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on April 4.

Both patients have been transferred to the designated hospital, while 21 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 733 patients and 19,473 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,577 imported cases, 4,546 have been discharged upon recovery and 31 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 24,529 local cases, 4,675 have been discharged upon recovery and 19,851 are still hospitalized, including 16 severe cases. From February 26 to April 17, there have been three local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.