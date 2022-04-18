Man held for making huge profit from price gouging

A man surnamed Gao was found using the business license of a local catering management company to operate an online store for selling vegetables, eggs and poultry at a high price.

The case of an individual businessman in Jing'an District has been transferred to police by the district's market regulators over price gouging.

During a recent inspection, officials of the district's market watchdog found delivery workers gathered at 90 Shaanxi Road S. to pick up a large number of food materials.

A man surnamed Gao was found using the business license of a local catering management company to operate an online store called Shuyou Fresh Food.

He began selling vegetables, eggs, and poultry from April 10, amid the city's COVID-19 lockdown, and made handsome profits by significantly raising the prices.

Inspectors found a price difference of up to a whopping 437 percent for food items in Gao's procurement and sales. The lowest price difference was still a significant 150 percent.

Gao had sold about 3,000 packages of food since the case was uncovered, according to the district administration for market regulation. He is now under investigation.