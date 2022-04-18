Man held for making huge profit from price gouging
The case of an individual businessman in Jing'an District has been transferred to police by the district's market regulators over price gouging.
During a recent inspection, officials of the district's market watchdog found delivery workers gathered at 90 Shaanxi Road S. to pick up a large number of food materials.
A man surnamed Gao was found using the business license of a local catering management company to operate an online store called Shuyou Fresh Food.
He began selling vegetables, eggs, and poultry from April 10, amid the city's COVID-19 lockdown, and made handsome profits by significantly raising the prices.
Inspectors found a price difference of up to a whopping 437 percent for food items in Gao's procurement and sales. The lowest price difference was still a significant 150 percent.
Gao had sold about 3,000 packages of food since the case was uncovered, according to the district administration for market regulation. He is now under investigation.