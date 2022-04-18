Deliveryman held for price gouging on customers

A deliveryman was found to have made illegal profits of more than 20,000 yuan from delivery services since the beginning of April by charging customers inflated prices.

Ti Gong

A deliveryman has been apprehended for alleged price gouging on his customers, Shanghai police said on Monday.

The man surnamed Zhao was reported to police a few days ago by a woman surnamed Zhu who lives in Changning District.

Zhu ordered 20 eggs and six packs of instant noodles from a supermarket, which cost 270 yuan (US$42). But she needed the products delivered to her residential complex which was under COVID-19 lockdown, police said.

Zhao was engaged to serve her, and Zhu agreed to pay a total of 330 yuan. Zhao would foot the bill for her at the supermarket and charge her later, according to police.

However, when Zhao met Zhu at her residential complex with the parcel, he claimed that he had paid 577 yuan for the products, but couldn't produce a receipt for the purchase, police revealed.

Since she failed to reach an agreement with Zhao, Zhu called police.

Police launched an investigation against Zhao, and found that he had made illegal profits exceeding 20,000 yuan from delivery services since the beginning of April by price gouging on his customers.

Zhao was taken into custody on Sunday last week.

Zhao could face the criminal charge of running an illegal business, police said.