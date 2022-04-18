Emergency treatment saves 3 heart-attack patients

Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine saves three heart-attack patients who were rushed to the facility in a 24-hour period last week.

Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine announced on Monday that it had successfully saved all three heart-attack patients who had been rushed to the facility in a 24-hour period last week.

Emergency surgeries were launched as soon as the patients arrived, with doctors putting on protective uniform and equipment not withstanding whether the trio had the latest negative nucleic acid reports or not.

The first patient was an elderly woman, who was brought in by an ambulance at 7am last Wednesday.

After a check, doctors decided to conduct immediate surgery.

The second patient, a 61-year-old man, was also rushed by ambulance at 9pm and underwent emergency surgery.

The last patient, a 64-year-old man, arrived by ambulance at 4am on Thursday morning.

All the three patients are now in stable condition and recovering well.

Doctors say wearing the protective uniform is very tiring but they always try their best to treat and save each patient.

Many local hospitals have announced that their emergency departments are now operating as usual and critical patients who need emergency treatment but lack the latest negative nucleic acid test results will get priority.

The Shanghai Health Commission also stressed that public hospitals cannot reject or delay treatment for emergency patients whose nucleic acid test results are yet to be released.

Hospitals must activate an emergency response to bring in patients in emergency condition to a quarantined buffer zone equipped with first aid facilities and medicines, the commission said.