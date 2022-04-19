COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3,084 confirmed cases, 17,332 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 3,084 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 17,332 local asymptomatic infections and seven deaths on Monday.

The city reported 3,084 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 17,332 local asymptomatic infections, and two imported asymptomatic infections on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Of all the local infections, 974 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 1,894 confirmed patients and 16,998 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

3,084 local cases

The first 1,894 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 1,895th to 2,110th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 2,111th to 3,084th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

Seven new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 16,998 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 334 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



Imported asymptomatic infections

Both cases are Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on April 11 on the same flight.



The new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 1,217 patients and 22,079 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,577 imported cases, 4,552 have been discharged upon recovery and 25 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 27,613 local cases, 5,886 have been discharged upon recovery and 21,717 are still hospitalized, including 21 severe cases. From February 26 to April 18, there have been 10 local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.