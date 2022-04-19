Suspects in custody for allegedly selling bad meat in Minhang

Four people have been taken into custody for allegedly selling pork products of inferior quality to residents of a town in Minhang District, Shanghai police said on Tuesday.

The district police began investigating after residents complained to the town government that pork recently donated to them was of poor quality.

The town government immediately halted distribution of the products and filed a report with the police and the administration for market regulation, police said.

The provider of the products is a Shanghai-based company called Ziyu that signed a contract with the town government on April 9 to provide 110,000 pork packages to town residents by April 15, for which the government paid about 7.6 million yuan (US$1.2 million), according to police.

Three of the suspects allegedly paid about 3 million yuan to the fourth for the products even though they were aware they were of poor quality.

The suspects could face criminal charges of selling fake or substandard commodities, police said.

Officials dismissed

As a result of the controversy, two Meilong Town officials have been dismissed, the city's Party discipline watchdog announced on Tuesday -- Ren Weiping, vice head of the town, and Li Shuang, director of the town's office for economic development.

Both will be investigated further, according to the watchdog.