News / Metro

Suspects in custody for allegedly selling bad meat in Minhang

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  13:38 UTC+8, 2022-04-19       0
Four people have been taken into custody for allegedly selling pork products of inferior quality to residents of a town in Minhang District, Shanghai police said on Tuesday.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  13:38 UTC+8, 2022-04-19       0
Suspects in custody for allegedly selling bad meat in Minhang
Ti Gong

Police seizing the bad meat.

Suspects in custody for allegedly selling bad meat in Minhang
Ti Gong

Police raiding the company where some of the suspects work.

Four people have been taken into custody for allegedly selling pork products of inferior quality to residents of a town in Minhang District, Shanghai police said on Tuesday.

The district police began investigating after residents complained to the town government that pork recently donated to them was of poor quality.

The town government immediately halted distribution of the products and filed a report with the police and the administration for market regulation, police said.

The provider of the products is a Shanghai-based company called Ziyu that signed a contract with the town government on April 9 to provide 110,000 pork packages to town residents by April 15, for which the government paid about 7.6 million yuan (US$1.2 million), according to police.

Three of the suspects allegedly paid about 3 million yuan to the fourth for the products even though they were aware they were of poor quality.

The suspects could face criminal charges of selling fake or substandard commodities, police said.

Officials dismissed

As a result of the controversy, two Meilong Town officials have been dismissed, the city's Party discipline watchdog announced on Tuesday -- Ren Weiping, vice head of the town, and Li Shuang, director of the town's office for economic development.

Both will be investigated further, according to the watchdog.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Huizhi
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     