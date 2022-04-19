News / Metro

Authorities cracking down on e-commerce platform irregularities

  13:49 UTC+8, 2022-04-19       0
Twelve e-commerce platforms have been ordered to tighten measures to stabilize prices amid the resurgence of COVID-19.
Twelve e-commerce platforms have been ordered to tighten measures to stabilize prices amid the resurgence of COVID-19.

Shanghai's market regulators held an online discussion with operators of the 12 e-commerce firms on Monday.

During the discussion, authorities brought up complaints from consumers over unreasonable pricing and "blind box" irregularities, and ordered the firms to enhance management of companies doing business on their platforms.

Authorities said the platforms must improve technical monitoring, remove firms that violate rules and take necessary measures against companies conducting questionable business practices, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

They were ordered to strengthen reviews of food packages and blind-box goods to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of consumers.

They were also ordered to regulate the amount delivery workers charge for their services and forbid them from levying extra charges that consumers are not informed of in advance.

Meituan said it has increased the frequency of online patrols and issued price limits on different types of goods. Once price gouging is detected, relevant goods are removed from shelves.

Ele.me said it established a team to monitor the prices of 25 commodities, including fresh food, connected to people's livelihoods.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
