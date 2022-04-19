'Lack of negative test report' not a reason to refuse emergency hospital visits

The Shanghai Health Commission has issued guidelines on hospital visits for non-COVID patients who require treatment during the lockdown.

Shanghai health authorities on Tuesday declared that hospitals and emergency clinics cannot refuse patients who do not have negative nucleic acid test reports.

Shanghai Health Commission officials stated that medical institutions in the city should be able to move, settle and save patients in emergencies without requiring verification or delaying the treatment procedure.

Priority should be given to critical patients, pregnant women and children by the ambulance dispatch department.



Shanghai has issued particular recommendations for residents in need of medical assistance during the lockdown and has tasked medical institutions with ensuring enough medication supplies.



The guidance describes how to seek medical assistance and the hospitals that are available throughout the lockdown period.

Procedures for seeking medical services

Individuals residing in locked-down and controlled areas who require medical help should contact designated medical institutions in advance and report to their compound's or neighborhood's epidemic prevention and control department prior to visiting the hospital. Their subdistrict should dispatch vehicles and employees to transport them to and from the hospital under closed-loop management.



People living in precautionary zones can visit hospitals inside their subdistrict on their own. They can seek assistance from the subdistrict if the hospital is unable to address their medical needs. Additionally, they may seek assistance online.

The subdistricts are responsible for arranging ambulance for critical patients within their jurisdiction. If ambulances are unavailable, they should immediately dispatch vehicles to transport patients to hospitals.

Patients who require hemodialysis, chemotherapy, or radiotherapy can go to their regular hospitals. They will be moved to another hospital for treatment if their regular hospital is designated as a COVID-19 treatment site. The previous hospital must arrange for the new hospital.

Families of pregnant and lying-in women can call an ambulance on their own. They must, however, notify the neighborhood committee, which will then instruct the ambulance to transport the patient to the specific hospital.

Residents can ask the volunteers in their compounds to help them buy medicines from a local designated hospital or pharmacy. Alternatively, they can get the medicine they need from Health Cloud or online hospitals.

Hospitals should launch "green channels" for prescriptions for patients with underlying health issues without the need to wait for doctors, the guideline stated.

Designated hospitals for each district

The recommendation said that each district should have at least one general hospital with full clinic specializations operating routinely to meet local medical needs.

All medical facilities at the city level shall operate properly and offer medical support to their designated districts as follows:



Renji Hospital for the Pudong New Area



Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital for Huangpu District

Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital for Xuhui District

Shanghai 10th People's Hospital for Jing'an District

Huashan Hospital for Changning District

Tongji Hospital for Putuo District

Shanghai General Hospital for Hongkou District

Xinhua Hospital for Yangpu District

Shuguang Hospital for Baoshan District

Zhongshan Hospital for Minhang District

Shanghai General Hospital for Songjiang District

Ruijin Hospital for Jiading District

Zhongshan Hospital for Qingpu District

Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital for Jinshan and Fengxian districts

Xinhua Hospital for Chongming District

5 pediatric hospitals

Shanghai Children's Medical Center for the Pudong New Area and Fengxian District



Children's Hospital of Fudan University for Xuhui, Minhang, Jinshan, Songjiang and Qingpu districts

Children's Hospital of Shanghai for Jing'an, Putuo, Changning and Jiading districts

Xinhua Hospital for Hongkou, Yangpu, Baoshan and Chongming districts



Ruijin Hospital for Huangpu District

4 TCM hospitals

Shuguang Hospital for the Pudong New Area, and Huangpu, Baoshan and Songjiang districts



Longhua Hospital for Xuhui, Changning, Minhang, Fengxian and Jinshan districts

Shanghai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine for Jing'an, Putuo, Jiading and Qingpu districts

Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine for Hongkou, Yangpu and Chongming districts