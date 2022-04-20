COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2,494 confirmed cases, 16,407 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 2,494 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 16,407 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case and one asymptomatic infection.

The city reported 2,494 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 16,407 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case and one asymptomatic infection on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Of all the local infections, 533 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 1,800 confirmed patients and 16,178 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

The first 1,800 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 1,801st to 1,961st patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 1,962nd to 2,494th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

Seven new local fatalities were reported.

The first 16,178 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 229 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



Imported patient

The patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on April 5.



The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infection

The case is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on April 1.

The case has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 1,685 patients and 25,412 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to April 19, of all the 30,107 local cases, 7,568 have been discharged upon recovery and 22,522 are still hospitalized, including 52 severe cases. Seventeen fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,578 imported cases, 4,555 have been discharged upon recovery and 23 are still hospitalized.