Three Shanghai officials were sacked for dereliction of duty related to pandemic control, Shanghai's disciplinary watchdog said on Wednesday.

The three officials are from Caolu Town in the Pudong New Area, Minhang District and Jinze Town in Qingpu District. They didn't follow their work arrangements and failed to implement prevention measures, leading to serious consequences, the watchdog said.