COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2,736 confirmed cases, 20,634 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 2,736 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 20,634 local asymptomatic infections and one imported aymptomatic infection on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Of all the local infections, 1,120 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 1,542 confirmed patients and 20,490 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

2,736 local cases

The first 1,542 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 1,543rd to 1,616th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 1,617th to 2,736th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

Twelve new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 20,490 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 144 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



Imported asymptomatic infection

The case is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 8.

The case has been transferred to a designated hospital for observation. Close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 1,879 patients and 20,769 asymptomatic infections were discharged.



From February 26 to April 22, of all the 37,408 local cases, 12,350 have been discharged upon recovery and 25,010 are still hospitalized, including 157 severe cases and 18 critical cases. A total of 48 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,579 imported cases, 4,567 have been discharged upon recovery and 12 are still hospitalized.