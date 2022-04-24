News / Metro

Testing continues after resurgence at construction sites

  18:21 UTC+8, 2022-04-24
Shanghai will continue its antigen and nucleic acid testing as the number of daily infections remain at a high level, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.
Resurgences have been detected mainly during gatherings at local construction sites and companies, making the number of daily infections fluctuate at a high level, said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the commission.

However, the number of community transmissions has been gradually reduced, because most of the new cases were found in the locked-down and controlled areas, as well as the central quarantine sites, Zhao told the city's daily COVID-19 press briefing.

The city reported altogether 21,058 positive infections on Saturday, some 7 percent lower than that of Friday.

"We hope citizens can understand and support to consolidate the fruits from the initial stage of the city's chief battle against the pandemic and achieve zero community transmission soon," Zhao said.

Local construction sites and companies are required to enhance health monitoring and screening among workers and employees, while conducting environmental disinfection and self-protection, he added.

"According to experts, if a wide community spread happens, then massive nucleic acid testing is necessary to find out the infections and control the sources of transmission," he said.

He noted that the basic principle to place a pandemic under control is to control the sources, cut off the transmission and protect vulnerable groups. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing is a key measure to achieve these goals.

PCR tests are being carried out in locked-down areas every day, while residents in controlled areas will have three antigen tests and two PCR tests. In precautionary areas, residents will have four antigen tests and one PCR test.

Meanwhile, a total of 18,868 COVID-19 patients were discharged from local designated and makeshift hospitals on Saturday with full recoveries.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
