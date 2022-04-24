News / Metro

Air Liquide quickly responds to need for medical oxygen during pandemic outbreak

Air Liquide has responded swiftly to the increased demand for medical oxygen amid the COVID-19 resurgence.
Air Liquide has responded swiftly to the increased demand for medical oxygen amid the COVID-19 resurgence.

The company has two offices and eight factories in the city, and it has been fully prepared for a COVID-19 resurgence since early 2020.

"We have made a quick response according to previous protocols so that our office is shut down as soon as possible and every employee have their work computers and other materials with them to work from home," said China President and CEO Nicolas Poirot.

This helped the company make a quick response when the number of COVID-19 patients began picking up in early March.

It has also set up cross functional teams to cater to rising demand for medical oxygen.

Hundreds of medical oxygen gas cylinders have been provided by Air Liquide's Qingpu production site to Shanghai's COVID-19 makeshift hospitals as of mid-April.

In addition to medical oxygen gas, it has been making sure of a non-stop supply to the city's key industries such as electronics and petrochemical.

It has managed to ensure liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen, liquid hydrogen and other cylinder gas supplies are delivered on time to local production sites to ensure supply chain operations at key industries including food companies, and water processing sites and medical institutions remain as usual.

"We're grateful for government authorities who offer special transportation permits so that our deliveries can reach companies in key industries that are vital for life protection and economic activities," Poirot added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Long
