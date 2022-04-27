Medical firm steps up to help kids amid COVID

Qingdao Baheal Medical has donated over 20,000 facial masks, towels and other daily supplies to a makeshift COVID-19 hospital in Shanghai.

Editor's note:

Shanghai Daily has launched a "Go Shanghai!" donation campaign to help those who are currently treated in makeshift hospitals. Although parents can accompany their children during the quarantine, diapers, infant formulae, baby wipes and toys remain among the daily necessities for them. In addition, donations to adult patients and medics are also welcomed. This series explores how local multinationals are responding and helping out.



Ti Gong

Private medical supply firm Qingdao Baheal Medical Inc has donated over 20,000 face masks, towels and other daily supplies to a temporary COVID-19 hospital in Shanghai.

The hospital mainly cares for children and their parents.

The makeshift hospital at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area has received the 22,000 child masks, 2,000 adult masks, 1,000 child towels, 2,000 boxes of child calcium tablets and 1,000 boxes of crayons from the private medical firm.

Some of the supplies are urgently required by the children.

The facility, which opened on March 31, can accommodate up to 15,000 patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms and asymptomatic infections.

Its family section, under the charge of Shanghai Children's Medical Center affiliated to the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine and a medical team from central China's Hubei Provinceof 880 beds is fully occupied.

"These supplies have met the daily demands of the children and their families," said the medical center in a letter to the donor company.

After learning the family section of the makeshift hospital in Shanghai was short of protective gear and daily supplies, the company responded quickly and urgently transferred products from Qingdao, in China's east Shandong Province, to Shanghai.

The supplies are expected to help the children get through the quarantine period safely and smoothly, as well as support the medical workers in the makeshift hospital.

Ti Gong

"Apart from daily necessities such as masks and towels, we hope the crayons will bring some peace and happiness to the children under central quarantine," a company official said.

Since some children cannot see the sun every day, the company also donated the calcium tablets for their health and growth.

It was a challenging task to transport the supplies from Qingdao to Shanghai amid the city's COVID-19 prevention and control measures, the official said.

The cargo flight first booked was canceled due to the pandemic. The company later managed to arrange a cargo truck at high cost. It took a week for the supplies to arrive in Shanghai.

Hynaut, another Qingdao medical supply company, has donated face masks.

"We also want to thank Shanghai Daily which let us know about the difficulties facing the makeshift hospital," the official said.

The medical center asked for help in early April as children's daily necessities, such as diapers, masks, baby formula and napkins, were in short supply.

After learning about it, Shanghai Daily called for donations, drawing an immediate response from many companies.

"We'd like to pay high respect to the loving companies who have been fighting alongside with us in this white war against the COVID-19 pandemic," the medical center said.