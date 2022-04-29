COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5,487 confirmed cases, 9,545 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 5,487 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 9,545 local asymptomatic infections and 52 deaths on Thursday.

The city reported 5,487 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 9,545 local asymptomatic infections and 52 deaths on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Of all the local infections, 5,062 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 418 confirmed patients and 9,444 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

5,487 local cases

The first 418 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 419th to 425th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 426th to 5,487th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 52 new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 9,444 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 101 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 23.

The second patient is a French national who arrived at the local airport on April 26.

The new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital, while close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on April 21 via Germany.

The second case is a Chinese working in Benin who arrived at the local airport on April 12 via France.

The cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 16 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 2,480 patients and 14,995 asymptomatic infections were discharged.



From February 26 to April 28, of all the 51,327 local confirmed cases, 26,411 have been discharged upon recovery and 24,579 are still hospitalized, including 318 severe cases and 52 critical cases. A total of 337 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,581 imported cases, 4,573 have been discharged upon recovery and eight are still hospitalized.