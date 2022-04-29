News / Metro

Exit-entry authorities issue 'green channel' rules for urgent cases

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  12:30 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0
People needing to leave Shanghai for schooling, attending funerals, or visiting critically ill patients can apply under new contingency procedures.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  12:30 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0

People seeking urgent exit-entry services in Shanghai due to certain needs will be entitled by authorities to access the "green channel."

Shanghai Exit-Entry Administration Bureau specified the contingency rules in its latest notice published on Thursday.

Urgent needs are specified to be the imminence of the beginning of school, visiting patients in critical situation, attending funerals and taking part in key programs of pandemic control overseas.

People with urgent needs should first call the exit-entry service hotline 12367 to make an application.

After preliminary processing of the application, the service seeker will be contacted and advised to schedule a meeting at the city's main exit-entry service center at 1500 Minsheng Road, Pudong.

People who go to the center should wear a mask and provide a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result taken within the last 24 hours as well as the health code and travel code.

The bureau told Shanghai Daily that the Minsheng Road center is not open to the public at present and operates only on the basis of providing urgent services.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     