Exit-entry authorities issue 'green channel' rules for urgent cases

People needing to leave Shanghai for schooling, attending funerals, or visiting critically ill patients can apply under new contingency procedures.

People seeking urgent exit-entry services in Shanghai due to certain needs will be entitled by authorities to access the "green channel."

Shanghai Exit-Entry Administration Bureau specified the contingency rules in its latest notice published on Thursday.

Urgent needs are specified to be the imminence of the beginning of school, visiting patients in critical situation, attending funerals and taking part in key programs of pandemic control overseas.

People with urgent needs should first call the exit-entry service hotline 12367 to make an application.

After preliminary processing of the application, the service seeker will be contacted and advised to schedule a meeting at the city's main exit-entry service center at 1500 Minsheng Road, Pudong.

People who go to the center should wear a mask and provide a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result taken within the last 24 hours as well as the health code and travel code.

The bureau told Shanghai Daily that the Minsheng Road center is not open to the public at present and operates only on the basis of providing urgent services.