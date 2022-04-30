COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1,249 confirmed cases, 8,932 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 1,249 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 8,932 local asymptomatic infections and 47 deaths on Friday.

The city reported 1,249 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 8,932 local asymptomatic infections and 47 deaths on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Of all the local infections, 985 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 264 confirmed patients and all of the asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

1,249 local cases

The first 264 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 47 new local fatalities were reported.



Local asymptomatic infections

All of the infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported case

The patient is a Chinese working in Uganda who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 27.



The new patient has been transferred to the designated hospital, while 13 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 2,807 patients and 13,605 asymptomatic infections were discharged.



From February 26 to April 29, of all the 52,576 local confirmed cases, 29,218 have been discharged upon recovery and 22,974 are still hospitalized, including 356 severe cases and 57 critical cases. A total of 384 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,582 imported cases, 4,577 have been discharged upon recovery and five are still hospitalized.