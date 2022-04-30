News / Metro

Citizens urged to hang in there and follow rules

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:32 UTC+8, 2022-04-30       0
All Shanghai's COVID-19 infection cases on Friday were found among those who were already under quarantine or control measures.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:32 UTC+8, 2022-04-30       0
Citizens urged to hang in there and follow rules
Imaginechina

Citizens shop at a local supermarket in Fengxian District.

All Shanghai's COVID-19 infection cases on Friday were found among those who were already under quarantine or control measures, the first time since the city's pandemic has been trending downwards.

Apart from 985 confirmed patients who were previously asymptomatic infections, all the rest of the 9,196 confirmed and asymptomatic cases were found during "close-loop quarantine and control" management, said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Shanghai Health Commission.

It means no positive case was detected on Friday during community PCR screening among local at-risk groups.

"Citizens must hang in there and strictly follow the rules of the three-area designation to consolidate 'hard earned fruits'," Zhao told the city's daily COVID-19 press briefing.

He noted the situation remains tough and complicated, so tightened control measures at communities are still necessary.

As one of the new measures, the cost of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at local public hospitals will be reduced to 25 yuan from Sunday from 28 yuan previously to reduce pandemic prevention and social operation costs.

Citizens urged to hang in there and follow rules
Imaginechina

Citizens shop at a local supermarket in Fengxian District.

The city government has announced PCR tests will be free of charge from Sunday to June 30 to relieve the financial pressure on both residents and enterprises.

According to the city's re-designated locked-down, controlled and precautionary areas on Friday, a total of 13.78 million Shanghai residents, 11 percent more than that of Thursday, are now living in the 49,651 precautionary communities, villages, companies or sites, where no COVID-19 case was reported in the past two weeks.

People in the precautionary areas are allowed to move around within their subdistricts or towns, but according to a previous official explanation, the district or subdistrict and town government can adjust the control and management measures depending on the pandemic situation.

For instance, if there are many locked-down areas neighboring precautionary regions, the district governments can step up management and control measures, according to the commission.

Some 4.44 million residents remain under lockdown at some 15,895 locked down areas, a decrease of 830,000 compared with the last designation on Thursday, said Zhao.

The remaining 5.39 million people are now within controlled areas, meaning they can go downstairs and walk around within their communities.

Citizens urged to hang in there and follow rules
Imaginechina

Fresh vegetables at a local supermarket in Fengxian District.

If there are many locked down areas neighboring precautionary regions, the district governments can step up management and control measures.

Shanghai Health Commission

Meanwhile, local seniors who can, but have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccines are asked to get the jabs as soon as possible. Vaccination services have been restored at multiple local districts.

Shanghai reported 47 COVID-19 deaths on Friday – five fewer than Thursday – bringing the total since the resurgence began to 384, Zhao said.

The average age of Friday's fatalities was 82.4 years. All had severe underlying conditions such as advanced cancers. Only three of them had been vaccinated.

Of the COVID-19 patients, 356 have severe symptoms and 57 are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, 16,412 COVID-19 patients were discharged from local designated and makeshift hospitals on Friday after recovering.

Shanghai has had 23,000 beds at eight city-level and 32 regional COVID-19 designated hospitals, along with about 300,000 beds at makeshift hospitals.

More than 10,000 local medical workers along with nearly 30,000 medics from outside Shanghai are working at the designated and makeshift hospitals, Zhao said.

Citizens urged to hang in there and follow rules
Imaginechina

Shoppers are asked to scan their health codes before entering the supermarket.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     