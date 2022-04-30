News / Metro

Shanghai-produced COVID-19 mRNA vaccine approved

A Shanghai-developed COVID-19 mRNA vaccine has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration and will start clinical trials.
Ti Gong

Researchers work on the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

A Shanghai-developed COVID-19 mRNA vaccine has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration and will start clinical trials.

The mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccine from Stemirna Therapeutics involves the unique mutation of the Omicron and Delta variants of the coronavirus, which will offer effective protection against the current dominant variant, according to the company.

It is based on mRNA technology, which is used to deliver genetic material to the body and make human cells create a protein from the virus. This trains the immune system to be ready to attack if it encounters SARS-CoV-2.

As a result the mRNA vaccine is more effective than inactivated vaccines, the company said.

Stemirna is the first biotechnology company to bring mRNA therapeutics and a high-end nanoparticle formulation platform to China.

It has built modern vaccine factories in Zhoupu of Shanghai's Pudong New Area and Fengxian District, which can produce some 400 million doses of vaccines annually.

