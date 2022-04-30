News / Metro

More e-commerce warehouses, delivery staff resume operations

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:11 UTC+8, 2022-04-30       0
Shanghai's e-commerce network has largely restored operations with more delivery staff and warehouses reopened.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:11 UTC+8, 2022-04-30       0
More e-commerce warehouses, delivery staff resume operations
Imaginechina

A staff member sorts packs for citizens at a warehouse of a local e-commerce platform.

Shanghai's e-commerce network has largely restored operations with more delivery staff and warehouses reopened, according to the city's commerce commission.

Fifty-six central e-commerce warehouses, or some 80 percent of the city's total, have reopened, while 862 secondary warehouses, 73.3 percent of the total, have restored services, said Zhou Lan, deputy director of the commission on Saturday.

Meanwhile, more than 87,000 delivery staff are whizzing across local streets to deliver online orders and daily supplies to citizens, Zhou said.

The key e-commerce platforms are handling more than 3.4 million online orders, which is 54 percent of their normal amounts, she said.

A total of 1,164 supermarkets, or 72.4 percent of the total, have reopened, while 61,402 staff guaranteeing the daily supplies to citizens have returned to work.

The commission has released a "white list" of commercial firms and electronic certificates for employees to return to the workplace, according to Zhou.

An electronic pass for delivery staff, for example, displays the staff member's negative PCR test report and their health code.

Local authorities require each delivery staff member to receive two antigen self-tests a day, followed by a PCR test and another antigen test the next day.

If they fail to receive the PCR test, or they are out from the white list, the electronic pass will become invalid.

A citywide inspection has been launched for delivery staff to check their electronic passes and crack down on illegal riders, she added.

More e-commerce warehouses, delivery staff resume operations
Imaginechina

Staff pack online orders at a local e-commerce warehouse.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     