More e-commerce warehouses, delivery staff resume operations

Shanghai's e-commerce network has largely restored operations with more delivery staff and warehouses reopened.

Imaginechina

Shanghai's e-commerce network has largely restored operations with more delivery staff and warehouses reopened, according to the city's commerce commission.

Fifty-six central e-commerce warehouses, or some 80 percent of the city's total, have reopened, while 862 secondary warehouses, 73.3 percent of the total, have restored services, said Zhou Lan, deputy director of the commission on Saturday.

Meanwhile, more than 87,000 delivery staff are whizzing across local streets to deliver online orders and daily supplies to citizens, Zhou said.

The key e-commerce platforms are handling more than 3.4 million online orders, which is 54 percent of their normal amounts, she said.

A total of 1,164 supermarkets, or 72.4 percent of the total, have reopened, while 61,402 staff guaranteeing the daily supplies to citizens have returned to work.

The commission has released a "white list" of commercial firms and electronic certificates for employees to return to the workplace, according to Zhou.

An electronic pass for delivery staff, for example, displays the staff member's negative PCR test report and their health code.

Local authorities require each delivery staff member to receive two antigen self-tests a day, followed by a PCR test and another antigen test the next day.

If they fail to receive the PCR test, or they are out from the white list, the electronic pass will become invalid.

A citywide inspection has been launched for delivery staff to check their electronic passes and crack down on illegal riders, she added.