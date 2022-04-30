Expect dry and sunny start to May Day holiday

Shanghai is expecting lovely weather Sunday, May Day, with the mercury fluctuating between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius.

And the city will also embrace a couple of dry and sunny days, with some cloud, from next Monday with temperatures ranging in a comfortable zone between 18 and 25.

Saturday, the first day of the 5-day holiday, was cloudy and cool, while the temperature was a recent low, with highs around 17 degrees recorded at the downtown Xujiahui weather station and only 6.7 degrees in Chongming District.

This year's seventh solar term, lixia, or summer begins, will fall next Thursday. It indicates that summer is not far away.

With the rise in temperature, local health authorities have issued a warning about mosquitoes breeding.

Residents are urged to clean residue water in flower pots and empty containers.

Property management companies are required to check sewage and residue water, and put out pesticides.