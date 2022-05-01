COVID-19 in Shanghai: 788 confirmed cases, 7,084 local asymptomatic infections

A total of 38 new local fatalities were reported. Meanwhile, 3,056 patients and 16,023 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported 788 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 7,084 local asymptomatic infections and 38 deaths on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.



Of all the local infections, 683 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 105 confirmed patients and all of the asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

788 local cases

The first 105 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 38 new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All of the infections tested positive during central quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported case

The patient is an American living in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 15.

The new patient has been transferred to the designated hospital, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 25.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on April 27 via Denmark.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while the close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 3,056 patients and 16,023 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to April 30, of all the 53,364 local confirmed cases, 32,273 have been discharged upon recovery and 20,669 are still hospitalized, including 342 severe cases and 61 critical cases. A total of 422 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,583 imported cases, 4,578 have been discharged upon recovery and five are still hospitalized.