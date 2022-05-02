Winners chosen in first round of skills-performance video contest

The "Chinese Stunts" campaign was launched to promote respect for skills, and serve as a warm-up for the 46th WorldSkills Competition that takes place this fall in Shanghai.

One hundred skills-performance videos won out in the first round of a selection process organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 Executive Bureau.

The "Chinese Stunts" campaign was launched to solicit performances that promote respect for skills, and serve as a warm-up for the 46th WorldSkills Competition that will take place on the Chinese mainland for the first time from October 12 to 17 in Shanghai.

China aims to stage a creative and influential WorldSkills Competition. It won the bid to host the 46th edition of the biennial event in 2017, known as the highest-level contest for vocational skills in the world.

The campaign attracted talent from all walks of life around the country and received a total of 357 skills videos. The top 100 were voted on by netizens and scored by experts, members of the media and corporate representatives.

The skills displayed in the videos stem from a wide range of industries – including machine manufacturing, handicrafts, catering, art and social services, as well as new technologies and nascent business industries. They showcase extraordinary skills, persistence and devotion to meticulously strive for perfection.

Many of the contestants have been honing their skills for years to reach the top of their professions. Some have even developed well-known brands and helped lead people out of poverty, according to the organizers.

Their videos will be displayed on social media platforms such as Yangshipin (a video platform developed by CCTV) and Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) in June for another round of online voting to select 50 participants for the next round.