News / Metro

Disinfection campaign covers all Shanghai communities

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:38 UTC+8, 2022-05-02       0
Shanghai's ongoing disinfection campaign has covered all the 13,000-odd residential compounds, along with the online deliveries piled up at the gates of local communities.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:38 UTC+8, 2022-05-02       0
Disinfection campaign covers all Shanghai communities

A disinfection staff works at a local residential building where a positive case was detected.

Shanghai's ongoing disinfection campaign has covered all the 13,000-odd residential compounds along with the nearly a million online delivery parcels piled up at the gates of local communities every day.

About 160,000 times of disinfections are conducted daily across about 140 million square meters of the city as one of the key campaigns to eliminate community transmission of COVID-19, according to Shanghai Vice Mayor Liu Duo.

"Effective disinfection plays an active role in cutting the transmission of the pandemic," she told the city's daily coronavirus press briefing on Monday.

Shanghai now has more than 6,000 disinfection specialists, mainly including around 1,200 local fire-fighters, trained volunteers and professional teams from other Chinese cities. They can basically meet local disinfection demand, Liu revealed.

The vice mayor said that one of the key tasks is to ensure "terminal disinfection" at the homes of positive cases after they are transferred to quarantine sites.

The specialists disinfect their home environment and movement tracks, along with corridors, elevators and other public areas in the residential buildings. Community volunteers and property management staff take charge of disinfecting public space in the residential compounds.

Disinfection campaign covers all Shanghai communities

Disinfection staff prepares to conduct disinfection of a residential building in Shanghai.

The citywide "preventative disinfection" also covers other key local spots, including office buildings, construction sites, wet markets, shopping malls, communities, campuses and nursing homes.

An overall disinfection must be conducted in companies, office buildings, commercial complexes, restaurants and markets before they can restore their operations, when allowed.

Residents are asked to focus on the disinfection work on group shopping and online shopping deliveries, according to the city's center for disease control and prevention.

Group shopping and online delivery staff are most likely to bring the coronavirus to local families, Zhu Renyi, an official with the CDC, noted.

Apart from that, there is no need for local families with no positive cases to sanitize the living environment every day using disinfectants, he added.

Cleaning, exposure to sunlight and ventilation remain the major ways of natural household disinfection. Tableware can be boiled, while clothes and other fabrics can be exposed to sunlight.

Liu pointed out that improper ways include spraying alcohol directly on people or putting disinfectant into sewers.

"Even if a positive case appears in the building, it has low risk of transmission as long as residents wear a mask before opening the door," he said.

Disinfection campaign covers all Shanghai communities

A disinfection staff works at a local residential building after a positive case was detected there.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     