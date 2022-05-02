News / Metro

Police crack down on deliverymen sans valid passes

Residents are called on to stay alert for deliverymen who don't have a digital pass and to report them to the police.
Ti Gong

Minhang District police check passing deliverymen at the Hongmei Road Tunnel. In a crackdown campaign last Sunday, police in Minhang checked 5,782 deliverymen and 36 of them were found without valid passes.

Ti Gong

A police officer in Minhang District checks the digital pass of a deliveryman.

Residents are asked to stay alert for deliverymen who don't have a digital pass and report them to the police.

By Monday afternoon, a total of 828 deliverymen had been discovered to be working without a valid pass, according to Shanghai police.

In some cases, deliverymen tested positive via antigen self-test and have been held accountable for impeding pandemic control.

Deliverymen are supposed to show their digital passes to customers when delivering orders, so residents should ask to see their passes if they don't show them voluntarily.

The pass is in the Suishenban app and can be accessed by clicking on the "Tongxingzheng" (pass) icon under the health code.

The valid deliveryman pass

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
