News / Metro

Local firm creates new-generation mitral valve to cure heart disease

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:37 UTC+8, 2022-05-03       0
The AltaValve from the strategic partner of Microport CardioFlow Medtech Corp has been transplanted into two patients suffering from severe mitral regurgitation in Greece.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:37 UTC+8, 2022-05-03       0
Local firm creates new-generation mitral valve to cure heart disease
Ti Gong

The product is the first mitral regurgitation treatment with atrial-only fixation that is designed to minimize the risks of surgery.

A next-generation mitral valve replacement, created by a Shanghai tech company, has finished its first batch of human surgeries and is expected to hit the domestic market soon.

The AltaValve from the strategic partner of Microport CardioFlow Medtech Corp based at Zhangjiang High-Tech Park in the Puding New Area has been transplanted into two patients suffering from severe mitral regurgitation (MR) in Greece.

The transcatheter mitral valve became the only solution for the patients who were unsuitable for conventional surgeries such as thoracotomies.

Both have been discharged from hospital with notable improvements in their cardiac function and quality of life.

The product is the first MR treatment with atrial-only fixation that is designed to minimize the risks of surgery and suitable for patients who, for various reasons, cannot have conventional surgeries, according to Microport CardioFlow, the biggest stakeholder of the product's developer, 4C Medical, and its exclusive seller in China.

MR is a common valvular heart disease, which refers to the mitral valve's inability to close completely, causing blood to flow from the left ventricle into the left atrium during ventricular systole.

There are about 96.7 million MR patients across the world and nearly one ninth of them are in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     